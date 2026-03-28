Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt birthday note for son Hrehaan, reflects on adulthood

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wished his son Hrehaan Roshan on his 20th birthday on Saturday, penning a long, heartfelt note offering him a lesson about the realities of adulthood.

“My dear Ray. As you so eagerly step into adulthood, here’s a gentle reminder of why it's so important to be an adult! An adult who builds a life strong enough. Responsible enough. Steady enough. Wise enough,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

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His note further reads, “So that the child in you experiences top-notch endless moments of unbridled laughter. Max moments of pure joy. Smiles of quiet satisfaction and freedom to keep you flying! That’s the job. Nothing more. Nothing less. So good luck, you adult.”

Quoting a line from the classic Hollywood film Dead Poets Society, Hrithik advised his son, encouraging him to nurture his inner child. “The adult steers the boat. But the child… is the captain. O captain, my captain. Is better applied here. Happy 20th birthday, Ray, my son. Above are examples of what your captain has always looked like,” Hrithik concluded his note.

Alongside the note, Hrithik Roshan gave fans a playful glimpse into his time with his sons, sharing a 360-degree video of them enjoying a swim together.

In other clips, he captured moments from a boys’ night out and a breezy car ride, even recreating the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara step — adding a fun, memorable touch to their bonding time.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished their son Hrehaan on his birthday, by sharing a set of never-before-seen pictures from the latter’s childhood.

“You are my greatest blessing in life.. My Hrehaan, my firstborn son. There is no greater joy than to be your and Ridzo’s mom. The man you have grown into makes me feel so, so proud and grateful. I love you madlyyyy… welcome to your 20’s My SonShine,” Sussane wrote on Instagram.

Although Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, they continue to co-parent Hrehaan and his younger brother, Hridhaan, often holidaying and celebrating milestones together.