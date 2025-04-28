How birthday girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making it big beyond cinema amid health concerns

Actress. Entrepreneur. Producer. YouTuber — Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to shine in more fields than one. From fitness to film production, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress has accomplished multiple goals. As the Kushi star turns 38 today, we celebrate her brilliance within and beyond the entertainment industry.

Secret Alchemist

In October 2024, Samantha invested in the D2C wellness startup Secret Alchemist and came on board as a co-founder. Founded in 2021 by Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, Secret Alchemist offers a range of aromatherapy-based products aimed at holistic well-being.

Diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis in 2022, Samantha took a hiatus from acting in July 2023 to focus on recovery, travelling across the US and Europe during her break.

“When I was on my healing journey and underwent treatment abroad, aromatherapy became an unexpected source of comfort and healing. I realised how extensively healers in the West used essential oils to enhance well-being. After experiencing their benefits firsthand, I sought a trusted brand in India and found Secret Alchemist. I knew I wanted to share this experience with the world," she said.

Saaki

Launched in 2020, Saaki is a contemporary fashion label co-founded by Samantha and entrepreneur Sushruthi Krishna. Designed for contemporary Indian women, the brand ships across India and to over 15 other countries.

Tralala Moving Pictures

In December 2023, Samantha launched her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Her maiden production venture, Subham, is set to hit theatres on May 9.

Subham trailer, dropped just ahead of her birthday, explores power dynamics within marriages through a blend of horror and comedy. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani, with Samantha herself playing a key role.

YouTube Channel

A year ago, Samantha launched her YouTube channel, offering fans insights into her fitness journey and glimpses from her upcoming projects.

She also hosts a podcast titled Take 20, which features conversations with health experts, medical professionals, and wellness coaches.

Speaking about the initiative, Samantha said, "After the harrowing experience I've been through — and considering an autoimmune condition is lifelong — I wanted people to be informed and proactive about their health."

Upcoming projects

Up next, Samantha will star in and produce Subham. She is also set to appear in the Hindi series Rakt Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.