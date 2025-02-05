Kajol to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood stars go the monochrome way in latest photoshoots

After a phase of glamorous photoshoots dominated by popping colours and opulence, Bollywood stars are gradually returning to old-school monochrome photos for their portfolios, offering a fresh perspective on their personas. Here’s a look.

Kajol effortlessly blends her signature charm with a sense of sophistication in her latest monochrome photos, proving that a good laugh is always in fashion.

The 50-year-old actress will be next seen in Suparn S Varma’s The Trial Season 2.

Ageing like a fine wine, Tabu exudes timeless beauty and commands attention. The black-and-white tones bring a sense of intrigue, while the minimalist backdrop keeps the frame fuss free. Tabu recently made her Hollywood debut with Dune: Prophecy, HBO’s prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s iconic sci-fi film franchise.

Known for his versatility, Ranveer Singh is a dynamic powerhouse of energy and style, constantly pushing boundaries with his bold fashion choices and electrifying on-screen presence. In his latest monochrome photo, Ranveer’s intense gaze draws you in, with the bold contrast of black-and-white accentuating his sharp features. Messy tied bun, a sleek chain around his neck and a big dial watch complete his look. The Padmaavat actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

No one epitomises the adage “age is just a number” as perfectly as Malaika Arora. At 50, the actress-dancer continues to inspire countless fans with her dedication to wellness and fitness, and her zest for life. Whether in casual wear or high fashion, Malaika Arora carries an effortless elegance, blending strength and grace in every outfit she sports. Sporting a sharp, tailored blazer suit, Malaika exudes an aura of power and elegance in her black-and-white photos. Her look is elevated by heavy, statement accessories — chunky necklaces, bold earrings, and a sleek, oversized watch.

In 2024, she added another feather to her cap by turning entrepreneur and opening a restaurant, Scarlett House.

Sporting shorts and a loose t-shirt, Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna captures attention in a black-and-white picture. Rashmika will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s period drama Chhaava alongside Vicky Kausal.