Vacation vibes to lazy days: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday aces the selfie game

From clicking sun-kissed photos on beach vacations to effortlessly flaunting her outfits in indoor settings, actress Ananya Panday has mastered the art of selfies, and how!
The 26-year-old, who played a successful vlogger in her latest film CTRL, has the skills to make her selfies stand out in real life, too.
Ananya, fresh off a family vacation to the Maldives, posted a sun-kissed selfie in a stunning black off-shoulder dress.
Dressed in a chic outfit, Ananya captured a quirky mirror selfie.
At the beach, Ananya smiled from ear to ear in her selfie.
Ananya aced the ‘desi’ look in a cotton kurta paired with dainty earrings in another selfie.
Whether it’s at the gym or on an outing, Ananya knows how to ace her selfie game.
Ananya sported a no-makeup look as she struck a pose with her pet dog Riot, who often appears in her selfies.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared an adorable moment with nephew River.
“A little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Ananya captioned one of her selfies on Instagram.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya.