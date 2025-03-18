Vacation vibes to lazy days: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday aces the selfie game

From clicking sun-kissed photos on beach vacations to effortlessly flaunting her outfits in indoor settings, actress Ananya Panday has mastered the art of selfies, and how!

The 26-year-old, who played a successful vlogger in her latest film CTRL, has the skills to make her selfies stand out in real life, too.

1 9

Ananya, fresh off a family vacation to the Maldives, posted a sun-kissed selfie in a stunning black off-shoulder dress.

2 9

Dressed in a chic outfit, Ananya captured a quirky mirror selfie.

3 9

At the beach, Ananya smiled from ear to ear in her selfie.

4 9

Ananya aced the ‘desi’ look in a cotton kurta paired with dainty earrings in another selfie.

5 9

Whether it’s at the gym or on an outing, Ananya knows how to ace her selfie game.

6 9

Ananya sported a no-makeup look as she struck a pose with her pet dog Riot, who often appears in her selfies.

7 9

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared an adorable moment with nephew River.

8 9

“A little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Ananya captioned one of her selfies on Instagram.

9 9

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya.