‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ becomes first Indian animated film to earn Rs 300 crore globally

Ashwin Kumar-directed animated mythological drama Mahavatar Narsimha has become the first Indian animated film to cross the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide, as per trade figures out on Monday.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the fifth Indian film to hit the milestone in 2025, after four much-anticipated live-action films — Chhaava, Saiyaara, Coolie and War 2.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film hit the milestone on its 31st day in theatres. While Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response on its opening day, earning only Rs 1.75 crore nett, the box office earnings received a boost over time with positive word-of-mouth.

Produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, the film has been performing well domestically too. It earned Rs 44.75 crore nett in its first week. The second week added Rs 73.4 crore nett to the collection. The momentum continued during the third week, as the film raked in another Rs 70.2 crore nett.

Mahavatar Narsimha faced competition at the box office in its fourth week as two big-budget releases — War 2 and Coolie — hit theatres on August 14. However, the animated film held its ground and earned Rs 30.4 crore nett despite a reduction in number of shows. The film bounced back on the fifth weekend, earning Rs 13 crore nett from Friday to Sunday. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 231.75 crore nett.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first in a planned franchise based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, with sequels lined up through 2037.