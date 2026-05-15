BamBam, TEN, Young Miko join presenter lineup for 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Anime streaming giant Crunchyroll has expanded its celebrity presenter lineup for the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, bringing together a star-studded mix of global music icons and anime enthusiasts for the event in Tokyo later this month.

Thai K-pop stars BamBam and TEN, contemporary musician Ethan Bortnick, and Puerto Rican artiste Young Miko are among the newly announced presenters for the 10th edition of the annual awards ceremony.

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The latest additions join an already impressive celebrity lineup that includes Japanese actress Asuka Saito, rapper and producer RZA, actress Rashmika Mandanna, singer The Weeknd and actor Winston Duke.

The 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will take place on May 23 in Tokyo and will be hosted by entertainer Jon Kabira and voice actress Sally Amaki. Fans across the globe can tune into the livestream on Crunchyroll’s Twitch, TikTok and YouTube channels, with the Orange Carpet pre-show beginning at 5pm JST followed by the main ceremony at 6pm JST.

Crunchyroll said the awards will stream in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Arabic, French and Spanish, reflecting anime’s growing worldwide popularity. The annual awards honour the creators, musicians and performances driving the global anime industry and fan culture.