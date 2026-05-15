Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ earns over Rs 76 crore in India in two weeks

Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji earned Rs 1.90 crore nett on Thursday, Day 14, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 76.95 crore, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The historical drama is currently the third highest grossing Marathi film of all time. The film registered an overall occupancy of 12.9 per cent on Thursday, reported Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on May 1, the film is based on the life of Shivaji and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raja Shivaji also features Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is presented by Jio Studios. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-backed Sunil Pandey directorial Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan has so far earned Rs 4.30 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.

A remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.