Johnny Depp to headline upcoming adaptation of Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Paramount

Titled ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’, the film will be directed by Ti West and also star Andrea Riseborough

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.10.25, 01:50 PM
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp File Picture

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is set to headline Paramount Pictures’ upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

The film will be directed by Ti West, known for his horror trilogy X (2022), Pearl (2022), and 2024’s MaXXXine. The screenplay is written by Nathaniel Halpern, Variety reports.

Depp will star alongside Andrea Riseborough, known for Oblivion and To Leslie. He will portray Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly 19th-century London businessman haunted by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future in a bid to avoid a tormented afterlife.

The role of Scrooge has been famously played by Alastair Sim in 1951’s Scrooge, Bill Murray in 1988’s Scrooged, Michael Caine in 1992’s A Muppet Christmas Carol, and Jim Carrey in 2009’s A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is produced by Emma Watts, with Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman serving as executive producers.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 13, 2026.

