‘Hisaab Barabar’ to ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2: Films and shows dropping on OTT this week

From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to feel-good romcoms, this week’s OTT lineup promises a mix of romance, drama, action and adventure. Here’s everything you need to know.

Prime Target

Release Date: January 22

Streaming on: Apple TV+

1 8

ADVERTISEMENT

A must-watch for fans of mind-bending thrillers, Prime Target stars Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks, a mathematician whose groundbreaking discovery of a prime number pattern could compromise global cybersecurity. Edward teams up with NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell) to survive a web of conspiracies that threaten his life and discovery. The ensemble cast of the series also includes Stephen Rea, Sidse Babett Knudsen and David Morrissey.

Harlem Season 3

Release Date: January 23

Streaming on: Prime Video

2 8

The comedy series Harlem returns with its third and final season, continuing the journey of four friends — Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) — as they balance love, ambition, and friendship in New York’s Harlem neighborhood. This season delves deeper into themes of family, career evolution, and self-discovery, promising a satisfying conclusion to the story arcs of the protagonists.

The Night Agent Season 2

Release Date: January 23

Streaming on: Netflix

3 8

The Night Agent returns for its second season with even higher stakes this time. Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, the series features Gabriel Basso reprising his role as Peter Sutherland, now tasked with uncovering a CIA mole amidst a global conspiracy. Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin joins him for another round of high-octane espionage, with new characters — Amanda Warren’s Catherine — adding fresh twists to the drama.

Hisaab Barabar

Release Date: January 24

Streaming on: ZEE5

4 8

R. Madhavan leads this dark comedy-drama about a railway ticket inspector who stumbles upon a banking error that spirals into a full-blown financial scam involving an influential banker played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. Starring Kirti Kulhari, and Rashami Desai in pivotal roles, Hisaab Barabar is directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Sweet Dreams

Release Date: January 24

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

5 8

Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar play two strangers who inexplicably appear in each other’s dreams in the romantic comedy film Sweet Dreams, directed by Victor Mukherjee. Eager to meet the person in their dreams in real life, they set out on a journey, exploring fate, connection, and serendipity.

The Girl with the Needle

Release Date: January 24

Streaming on: MUBI

6 8

The Girl with the Needle is a historical psychological horror film directed by Magnus von Horn. Set in the year 1919, it features Vic Carmen Sonne as a young woman who takes a job as a wet nurse at a mysterious adoption agency for struggling mothers. However, she soon becomes wary of the enigmatic woman in charge. Loosely inspired by the real-life story of Danish serial killer Dagmar Overbye, the film was selected as Denmark's submission for best international feature film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Sand Castle

Release Date: January 24

Streaming on: Netflix

7 8

In this Lebanese thriller, a family of four is stranded on an isolated island where dark secrets threaten to unravel their lives. Directed by Matty Brown, the film stars Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Riman Al Rafeea and Zain Al Rafeea.

Dìdi

Release Date: January 26

Streaming on: JioCinema

8 8

Set in Bay Area in 2008, Dìdi tells the story of 13-year-old Chris Wang (Izaac Wang) as he deals with adolescence, skate culture in his neighbourhood, and his immigrant identity. Directed by Sean Wang, this semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama offers an exploration of the Asian American experience.