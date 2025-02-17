Singer-songwriter Shakira hospitalised due to ‘abdominal issue’, cancels Peru concerts

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira had to be hospitalised on Sunday due to an abdominal issue, she said in a post on X, announcing the cancellation of her Peru concerts scheduled on Sunday and Monday.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized. The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening,” the 48-year-old singer wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she further said in her statement.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer landed in Peru on Friday. She had two concerts scheduled on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The performances would have marked her second stop during her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following her concerts in Brazil.

Shakira’s ongoing concert tour is based on her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which was released last year. It consists of 16 tracks, including a collaboration with American rapper Cardi B. It also features eight new singles and seven previously released collaborative tracks with Rauw Alejandro, Manuel Turizo, Ozuna, Fuerza Regida and Karol G.

In 2023, Shakira received two Latin Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for Music Sessions Vol. 53. The Whenever, Wherever singer was also honoured with the Vanguard Award for her lifetime achievement in music at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.