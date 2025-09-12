Henry Cavill gets injured, 'Highlander' shoot postponed to 2026

The makers of the Henry Cavill-starrer "Highlander" are likely to delay the film's production following the actor's injury while training.

Directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, the upcoming film from Amazon, MGM’s United Artists banner stars Cavill in the titular role of MacLeod, alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the savage warrior named The Kurgen.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Cavill was injured during pre-production while training for the film. As a result, the production, which was slated to begin by the end of this year, is getting pushed to 2026.

The original "Highlander" film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, “there can be only one.” The new take on "Highlander" is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Michael Finch has penned the script for the film.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.