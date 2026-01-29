Henry Cavill drops his first look as Connor MacLeod from ‘Highlander’ reboot

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill unveiled the first look of his character Connor MacLeod from the Highlander reboot on Wednesday.

“Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside stills from the upcoming drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one picture, Cavill looked dapper in a long leather coat as he kept an intense expression amid a sea of red lanterns, creating a dramatic atmosphere.

In another still, the actor appeared to be wielding a sword in what appears to be a church.

The upcoming reboot film is touted as Henry Cavill’s next big-banner project after the iconic Superman projects. The actor has also headlined Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher.

Helmed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, Highlander also stars Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Drew McIntyre, Max Zhang and Jeremy Irons.

The original film, starring actors Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown, came out in 1986.

The film follows the story of Connor MacLeod, a 16th-century Scottish warrior who discovers he is an immortal destined to fight others of his kind throughout history. Mentored by Ramirez, he battles the evil Kurgan in modern-day New York for The Prize, the ability to know all human thoughts.

On the work front, Henry Cavill will be reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes in the third instalment of Netflix’s young-adult detective thriller Enola Holmes.