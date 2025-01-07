The Last of Us S2 to premiere in April, fresh trailer offers glimpse of new characters

The second season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic zombie thriller The Last of Us will premiere on Max in April, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Max also dropped a trailer for the upcoming season, which gives a glimpse of some new characters — Abby, Dina and Isaac Dixon, played by Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced and Jeffrey Wright, respectively.

The one-minute-eight-second video begins with Abby walking down a dimly-lit hallway with a gun in her hand. As a siren blares, she looks around to check if she’s being watched. “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me. There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong,” she says out loud.

Abby also appears in another scene, where she kneels over a grave and cries. Ellie dances with her love interest Dina in one of the scenes before running away from a herd of zombies. Pedro Pascal returns as Joel Miller, who sheds a tear presumably during a therapy session with Catherine O’Hara’s character.

Interspersed with action-packed scenes featuring Gabriel Luna’s character Tommy and Jeffery Wright’s Isaac, the trailer concludes with Bella Ramsey's Ellie walking down what looks like the same hallway and pointing her gun at an unknown object.

Based on an eponymous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation consoles, the story unfolds two decades after the collapse of civilisation. Joel Miller, a resilient survivor, is tasked with escorting Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone. What starts as a simple assignment turns into a harsh and emotional journey as they make their way through a world overrun by zombies infected with a parasitic fungus.

Returning alongside Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Tommy’s wife Maria. New cast members in the second season of the series also include Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord.

All nine episodes of the first season of the show are available to stream on JioCinema in India. The second season will also stream on JioCinema for viewers in India.