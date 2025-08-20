HBO drops photos of actors set to play the Weasleys in Harry Potter series

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has found its Weasley family. The studio on Tuesday dropped photos of the actors set to play the red-haired siblings in the upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels.

Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland will be stepping in as the prankster twins Fred and George, Ruari Spooner as the rule-abiding Percy, and Gracie Cochrane will slip into the shoes of Ginny Weasley.

Alastair Stout had earlier been confirmed as Ron Weasley, the best friend of the Boy Who Lived. Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione Granger.

Katherine Parkinson takes on the role of Molly Weasley, but the family patriarch Arthur and dragon-loving son Charlie are yet to be cast.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” HBO Max posted on social media.

The Weasleys remain one of the most-loved families in Rowling’s books and the blockbuster films. Fred and George are fan favourites, Percy’s political arc is an important sub plot in the story, while Ginny steps into prominence from The Chamber of Secrets before eventually marrying Harry.

Among the adult cast, John Lithgow plays headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes charge as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will don the robes of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost takes on the role of the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

The series, being produced by HBO with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV, is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod is set to direct multiple episodes, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman serving as executive producers.