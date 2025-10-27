Harshvardhan Rane stokes debate on nepotism with comments on Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Thamma’

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has stoked a debate on nepotism on social media after commenting on the box-office clash between his latest release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma, both of which hit theatres on Diwali.

Recently, Rane and his Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat co-star Sonam Bajwa visited a theatre in Gujarat where the film was being screened. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the duo is seen addressing the audience after the screening.

“This Diwali, you supported the films of two outsiders. Ayushmann Khurrana’s film has released along with mine. Watch both the films, please, and enjoy both. This sends a good message out that aap logon ne akele poora ka poora Bollywood se nepotism hi khatm kar diya,” Rane told viewers.

Rane’s comments drew applause from the crowd. Visibly moved, the actor folded his hands and added, “I hope you like it. And those of you in your family who haven’t watched it, please come once again with them.”

The clip has since gone viral, with social media users praising the actor for promoting healthy competition and applauding the success of fellow self-made stars. Some users, however, were sceptical and questioned Rane’s sudden comments about nepotism.

"Harshvardhan is neither an insider nor an outsider, he is just a bad actor with no aura and cringe personality, give me a break," one user commented on X. "It’s his personal opinion. And in my personal opinion and limited experience, SUCH STATEMENTS SHOULD BE STRICTLY AVOIDED," wrote another user.

"Wah re Harshvardhan. Outsider vs Nepotism ka game shuru kar diya. Ye log ko bas ek hit mil jaaye, uske baad apna rang dikhaane lagte hain," one more X user chimed in.

Following the unexpected resurgence of his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam, which became a hit upon re-release earlier this year, Rane’s latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is going strong at the box office.

Thamma, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features Ayushmann, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.