‘Shrinking’ Season 3 to premiere on Apple TV+ in January 2026

The third season of Apple TV’s Emmy-nominated comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will premiere on January 28 2026, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming season will feature 11 episodes, beginning with a one-hour premiere, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until April 8, 2026, the streaming platform said in a press release.

Created by Emmy winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein along with Segel, Shrinking follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts breaking professional boundaries by telling his clients exactly what he thinks, triggering life-changing consequences for them and himself.

Ford plays Dr Paul Rhoades, a seasoned, no-nonsense therapist who serves as Laird’s mentor and colleague.

The ensemble cast includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Returning guest stars this season include Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, with Jeff Daniels and Michael J Fox joining the cast as new additions.

Produced by Warner Bros Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, the series is executive produced by Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley.

Shrinking marks the third collaboration between Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television after the global hit Ted Lasso and the comedy Bad Monkey, which was recently renewed for a second season.