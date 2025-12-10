‘Women deserve dignity’: Hardik Pandya slams paparazzi for photographing Mahieka Sharma from ‘inappropriate’ angle

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday lashed out at paparazzi for allegedly ‘crossing a line’ while they were photographing his girlfriend, actress-model Mahieka Sharma, exiting a Bandra restaurant.

“Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism,” wrote Pandya on his Instagram Story, alleging that the photographers had breached basic boundaries for “clicks and headlines”.

“This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, it's about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries.To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game,” the 32-year-old cricketer further said.

Instagram

A video of photographers trailing Mahieka Sharma as she exited a Mumbai restaurant went viral on Tuesday. A section of Hardik’s fans speculated if the same clip had prompted a response from him.

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October, shortly after dating rumours surfaced.

According to her Instagram bio, Mahieka has been recognised with awards including IFA Model of the Year, GQ Best Dressed, India's Next Supermodel, and Elle Model of the Season. She has also been associated with prominent brands such as Uniqlo and Tanishq. Additionally, she has walked the ramp for popular Indian fashion designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani.

Hardik was previously married to actress Natasha Stankovic. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya the same year, announced their separation in 2024 and are currently co-parenting him.