Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is most Indian web series of 2025, as per IMDb

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the most popular Indian web series of 2025 on IMDb, while romantic drama Saiyaara topped the platform’s list of the most popular Indian films of the year, IMDb announced on Wednesday.

IMDb said the rankings are determined by page views from its more than 250 million monthly global users, positioning the list as a measure of worldwide audience interest and engagement across films and streaming content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the No. 1 ranking, Aryan Khan said, “Seeing the show at No. 1 feels exactly like what we wanted to do - shake the room and own the conversation. The memes, the fan edits, the arguments, the obsession - that’s a show becoming part of culture, not just a weekend watch”.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant ranked second on IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025, followed by Sudip Sharma’s Paatal Lok Season 2 in third place. Panchayat Season 4 secured the fourth position.

Psychological thrillers Mandala Murders and Khauf ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, ahead of Special Ops Season 2 and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, with the latest seasons of The Family Man and Criminal Justice rounding out the top 10.

On the film side, Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri, led IMDb’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025. The film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, called the recognition a moment of immense pride. “Saiyaara has connected with audiences across India and the world, cutting across geography, age, and culture. We are hugely grateful that it has become one of the most iconic films for YRF and for the industry... Mohit Suri brought a clear vision and deep emotion to the film, while Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda delivered confident, heartfelt debut performances,” Widhani said.

Animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha placed second on the films list, followed by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava at No. 3, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 at No. 4, and Rajinikanth’s Coolie at No. 5.

Mahavatar Narsimha also became the first animated title to feature in IMDb’s year-end Indian film rankings.

The remaining slots were occupied by Tamil coming-of-age comedy Dragon at No. 6, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par at No. 7, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva at No. 8, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 at No. 9, and Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at No. 10.

Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India, said the rankings reflect a year of creative breadth across Indian entertainment.

“The diverse range of storytelling, spanning from romance to animation, superhero epics to satire, reflects the industry’s vibrancy. It is especially exciting to see distinctly Indian stories and cultural narratives resonating with audiences around the world,” Patodia said in a statement.