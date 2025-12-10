Kim Seon-Ho, Go Youn-Jung to headline new K-drama ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’

South Korean actors Kim Seon-Ho and Go Youn-Jung are set to star in an upcoming K-drama titled Can This Love Be Translated?, slated to hit Netflix on 16 January, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Different love languages, can you translate? Unpredictable romantic comedy between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin and global pop star Cha Moo Hee. Kim Sun Ho, Go Yoon Jung-ui. Can this love be translated? Releasing January 16, 2026. Only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the upcoming series.

The K-drama follows an unexpected blossoming relationship between a multilingual translator and a global celebrity. As they travel the world filming a TV show together, their relationship grows, but, as can happen when two people become more entangled (even if they speak a common language), their feelings towards each other can become more difficult to understand.

The series is written by the Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known for their work on Alchemy of Souls and Hotel del Luna.

Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the series stars Kim Seon-ho as Ju Ho-jin, a multilingual translator fluent in English, Japanese, Italian, and more, and Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, an actress who became a global star through her role as a zombie.

The cast of Can This Love Be Translated? also includes Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese actor who joins Mu-hee on a dating TV show.