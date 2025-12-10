Shah Rukh Khan is training daughter Suhana for ‘King’ action scenes: Farah Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is training his daughter Suhana Khan for action scenes in Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder said at an event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shah Rukh and Farah, as per reports, were in Dubai to attend an event organised by a real estate company developing a Rs 4,000 crore premium commercial tower project that is named after Shah Rukh.

While speaking at the event, Farah heaped praise on Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan for his directorial debut, the hit Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She also revealed that Suhana is working hard for the upcoming actioner King which will star her alongside her father.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has made the most kick-a** web series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Suhana is so hardworking. She is now going to be in King. I know that you are training her in action,” Farah said.

A video from the event has since gone viral.

Shah Rukh’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment dropped the title teaser of King on 2 November to mark the superstar’s 60th birthday.

The teaser hints that Shah Rukh’s character, widely feared as King, is a former gangster. Scenes from his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — dominate the video.

King is being shot across multiple locations in India and Europe.

The actioner is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

Actress Deepika Padukone is also a part of the cast of the action drama. Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King. Additionally, Jaideep Ahlawat and Suhana play key roles in the film.

Suhana, 25, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies.