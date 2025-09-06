MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi, A.R. Rahman reach TIFF 2025 ahead of ‘Gandhi’ premiere

Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is set to be the first-ever Indian series to premiere at TIFF’s Primetime slate

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.09.25, 04:20 PM
(right to left) Hansal Mehta, A.R. Rahman, Pratik Gandhi and Sameer Nair

(right to left) Hansal Mehta, A.R. Rahman, Pratik Gandhi and Sameer Nair X

The cast and crew of the Indian web series Gandhi, including director Hansal Mehta, lead actor Pratik Gandhi and composer A.R. Rahman, arrived in Toronto on Saturday ahead of the series' premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Applause Entertainment, the series’ production banner, shared images from the festival, with the caption, “Thrilled to showcase 2 episodes of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival as part of TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate. Wish us luck.”

In a follow-up post, the banner added, “From India to TIFF — Team Gandhi has arrived.”

Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is set to be the first-ever Indian series to premiere at TIFF’s Primetime slate. Following the announcement earlier this year, Mehta described the selection as “an audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance,” calling it “a moment of pride for Indian storytelling on the global stage.”

The series is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World, and chronicles the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi. Alongside Pratik Gandhi, the series also stars Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi.

Mehta and Pratik Gandhi previously collaborated on the widely-acclaimed series Scam 1992 (2020), which propelled Pratik Gandhi to stardom.

The 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on September 4 and will conclude on September 14.

