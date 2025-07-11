Hailee Steinfeld to star in upcoming Olympics film 'Winter Games'

"Sinners" actor Hailee Steinfeld is set to feature in Paramount’s upcoming Olympics film, titled "Winter Games".

Also known for working in projects such as "Hawkeye" and "True Grit", Steinfeld will star alongside Miles Teller.

The film is directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo of "Brittany Runs a Marathon" fame, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Winter Games" follows a perpetually overlooked skier (Steinfeld) and a self-sabotaging hockey legend (Teller) who met each other at their breaking points.

Their unexpected bond threatens her chance of getting a medal and his shot at a comeback as they navigate romance and redemption.

The project is produced by Teller alongside Tim and Trevor White under the production banner Star Thrower.

Steinfeld's latest work is "Sinners", which released on April 17.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also featured Michael B Jordan. It emerged as a massive hit and went on to collect over USD 360 million at the worldwide box office.

