Thursday, 23 January 2025

Monali Thakur dispels rumours about her hospitalisation: ‘Not dealing with any breathing issues’

The 39-year-old singer clarified that she was feeling unwell due to the relapse of a viral infection

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.01.25, 03:56 PM
Monali Thakur

Monali Thakur Instagram

Singer Monali Thakur on Thursday dispelled rumours about her hospitalisation, clarifying that she was only experiencing “slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort”.

“Dear media and everyone concerned about my health, I hope you're doing well. I am writing this to request that no unverified news regarding my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and was not admitted to any hospital. That’s false information,” Monali wrote in a story shared on Instagram.

The Haan Ke Haan singer explained that her unwell state was due to the relapse of a viral infection. “I was feeling unwell recently because I didn’t get enough time to fully recover from a viral infection/flu, which caused a relapse and resulted in slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That’s all there is to it. I’m now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time,” she added, urging netizens to avoid spreading false or exaggerated information.

This statement comes shortly after reports of her hospitalisation due to breathing difficulties during a live show went viral on social media.

Monali Thakur
