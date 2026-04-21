‘Gundam’ live-action movie in the works, to star Sydney Sweeney, Noah Centineo

Actors Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo are set to headline an upcoming live-action adaptation of the Gundam multimedia franchise, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

The film will be directed by Jim Mickle, known for helming shows like Sweet Tooth and Cold in July.

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As per Netflix Tudum, it is a brand-new story set in the midst of a lengthy space war. There will be giant robots (aka mechs) involved — as well as a cast that includes actors from The White Lotus, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Three, and many more.

The upcoming live-action adventure movie will bring the iconic mech franchise to life with an original story that follows rival mech pilots fighting on opposite sides of decades-long war between Earth and its space former colonies.

“As shifting allegiances and a growing threat set them on a collision course for one another,” reads an early description of the film, “they’re pulled into a high-stakes race across the stars that could define the fate of humanity. With awe-inspiring battles, intimate human emotion, and an epic cinematic scale, this is Gundam like it’s been seen before.”

Besides Sweeney and Centineo, Jackson White, Shioli Kutsuna, Nonso Anozie, Michael Mando, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Ida Brooke, Gemma Chua-Tran, and Jason Isaacs are set to feature in the film.

Set to be released by Netflix, Gundam is produced by Legendary Pictures in partnership with Bandi Namco Filmworks. Mickle will produce with his partner Linda Moran through their company Nightshade, alongside Cale Boyter, Ali Mendes, Sweeney, Centineo, and Enzo Marc. Matthew Jenkins, Makoto Asanuma, and Naohiro Ogata have been roped in as executive producers.