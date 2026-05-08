Grateful to be a part of ‘Bandar’: Riddhi Sen on working with Anurag Kashyap

Actor Riddhi Sen thanked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a note following the release of Bandar teaser on Thursday, sharing his experience of working on the film.

“The teaser of Bandar is out now. I’m grateful to be a part of a film made by one of the best filmmakers and human being living right now who has brought together some brilliant artists across India and created a space where everyone can embrace each other’s individuality with pride and love,” Riddhi wrote on Instagram, sharing stills from the film and praising the director’s support for artistic individuality.

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“Very few people can respect and help individuality bloom within the sphere of collective art practice, Anurag Kashyap always does it and continues to do so, love and respect to you Anurag sir,” Riddhi added.

Bandar, which had its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025, is set to hit theatres on June 5.

According to the film’s official logline on IMDb, Bandar follows TV star Samar (Bobby), whose life takes a dark turn when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape after he cuts off contact with her. Even as he begins a new relationship with Khushi (Saba Azad), he is arrested and finds himself trapped in a corrupt and unforgiving justice system.

Bandar also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee and produced by Shivie Pandit and Gaurie Pandit.