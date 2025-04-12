MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Graham Norton to feature in next season of 'Doctor Who' series

The series stars Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role

PTI Published 12.04.25, 03:55 PM
Graham Norton

Graham Norton Instagram

Television host Graham Norton will feature in the 15th season of "Doctor Who" series.

Starring Ncuti Gatwa in the lead role of Time Lord, the series, which is slated to release on Saturday, also stars Varada Sethu as nurse Belinda Chandra.

Norton will appear in the episode themed around the Eurovision Song Contest, according to the BBC.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said Norton's appearance is not just a cameo. "And it's not just a cameo. He has a whole plot twist all to himself," he said.

Titled "The Interstellar Song Contest", the episode will air on BBC on May 17 and also features Rylan Clark.

The show is directed by Alex Pillai, Peter Hoar, Amanda Brotchie, Ben A Williams, and Makalla McPherson.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa
