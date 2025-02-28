Rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce circulate amid conflicting reports

Are actor Govinda and his wife of 38 years Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce? His lawyer says yes, his manager admits to "just a difference of opinion", the star himself doesn't want to comment and Sunita has been giving multiple interviews indicating that all may not be well.

As is often the case with film stars and their personal lives, there have been lots of rumours, some gossip but little clarity.

Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of the "Hero No 1" star, said Ahuja has indeed filed for divorce.

"... there are some misunderstandings. I can confirm that she filed for divorce. I have the notice with me. But it will be settled soon," Bindal told PTI.

Asked to comment on the divorce reports, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha said the matter has been blown out of proportion.

"Govinda ji doesn't want to comment on the rumours. He is busy working on his two home production films. He is upset with the way things have come out. It's disheartening," Sinha told PTI.

There is no friction, just a difference of opinion between the couple, he added.

"It is regarding the work he is doing under his home production banner. Sunita ji wants him to wisely make choices," Sinha said.

Bindal also addressed the rumours that the couple have been living separately for many years.

"It is not like that they live separately. You take any minister or politician, they have an official bungalow. Same is the case with Govinda. He has a flat directly opposite his bungalow... Many politicians and film stars come over for meetings so he stays in the official bungalow... And this has been the case since 2004," he said. In an interview to The Times of India, Govinda denied that divorce is on the cards "There are only business talks going... I am in the process of starting my films," he said somewhat ambiguous.

The rumour mills got going after Sunita gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and said candidly that she doesn't want to marry the actor in her next life.

In one podcast, she declared Govinda doesn't like her criticism and often says he has enemies in his house.

In another podcast in which she was asked about Govinda's romantic side, Sunita said, "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie." The couple has two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina.

Govinda, a huge star in the 1990s with films such as "Aankhen" and "Haseena Man Jaayegi", is back in the news with the talk of divorce. His last film was "Rangeela Raja" in 2019. In 2004, he contested Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik from Mumbai North. Last year, he joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

The star, who won many fans with his dance moves, hit the headlines last year when his licensed revolver accidentally fired and he hit his leg.

