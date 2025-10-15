Govinda and Chunky Panday drop truth bombs about Bollywood on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

It is going to be a full-blown nostalgia fest this Thursday as Govinda and Chunky Panday appear on Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle as guests. The iconic Aankhen duo turn storytellers as they drop one truth bomb after another about Bollywood.

Chunky Panday kicks things off with a revelation that even die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans didn’t see coming. “Humare poore parivar mein koi actor bana nahi kabhi,” he says, adding, “Haan mere uncle, mere mamaji jo they, he used to do character roles. Unka naam tha Col. Raj Kapoor. Unhone Fauji serial banayi Shah Rukh ke saath”.

The actor laughs as he adds that acting was never a family tradition until he broke the mould.

Govinda, in his trademark style, shares how a small gesture from the past led to an unexpected global crossover. “Subir Mukherjee’s mother had once helped my mother,” he recalls. “Years later, when Subir asked me to do his film, I didn’t take any money — bas ek dozen kele aur ek nariyal liya”. The surprise came later: “Toh woh picture ka gaana aaya aur saamne dekha toh, Oh my God, Samantha Fox!”

The Coolie No. 1 star also opens up about the real inspiration behind his iconic dance moves. “Main Saroj Khan se seekha, lekin Kamal Master ne mujhe apna style diya,” Govinda reveals. “He showed me ki bina baat kiye aap dance kijiye. Jo shabd hai, lyrics ke, uske hisaab se gaane pe dance hota tha. That started with Kamal Masterji.”

Chunky, on his part, surprises everyone with a glimpse into his family’s medical legacy. “I am a son of two doctors,” he says. “Mera pitaji heart surgeon they, meri mummy doctor thi aur meri mummy poore film industry ko jaanti thi. She was the go-to doctor for so many stars back in the day.”

