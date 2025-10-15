MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 October 2025

‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Chandrakanta’ actor Pankaj Dheer dies at 68

Arjun Feroz Khan, who portrayed the character of Arjun in the television show, confirmed the news on social media

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.10.25, 02:18 PM
Pankaj Dheer

Pankaj Dheer Wikimedia Commons

Veteran television actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with cancer, his co-star Arjun Feroz Khan has confirmed. He was 68.

Arjun Feroz Khan portrayed the character of Arjun in the widely-popular series. Sharing a few pictures with Pankaj on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “...will miss you PD. Stay blessed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dheer’s cremation will be held later in the day.

Hailing from Punjab, the television veteran made his debut as an actor in the 1980s during which he featured in minor roles in several films.

However, his big break was in 1988 when he was cast as Karna in the television series adaptation of Mahabharata. Following that, he shot to fame and featured in films like Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara.

Dheer is also known for his role in the TV series Chandrakanta, loosely based on Devaki Nandan Khatri's 1888 novel of the same name. In the show, he portrayed Shivdutt, the king of the fictional kingdom of Chunargarh.

Some of his other important works also include Shah Rukh Khan’s Badshah, Bobby Deol’s Soldier, Akshay Kumar’s Andaz and Ajay Devgn’s Zameen and Tarzan.

He starred in several daily soaps in the late 2000s including Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and Sasural Simar Ka.

Dheer is survived by wife Anita Dheer and son, actor Nikitin Dheer.

RELATED TOPICS

Pankaj Dheer Mahabharat
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India reverses tax-free import policy on missile parts amid Adani defence probe

In September, the govt announced that all missile parts, for both long- and short-range missiles, would be exempt from import taxes, providing a boost to defence companies, including the Adani group, that rely on these imports for armed forces equipment
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

India attempting to mould history by inventing outlandish, Bollywood-style scripts

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT