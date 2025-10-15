Anil Kapoor wraps dubbing for Suresh Triveni’s ‘Subedaar’

Anil Kapoor has wrapped dubbing for his upcoming action drama, Subedaar, the actor said on Tuesday.

Re-sharing a photo originally posted by director Suresh Triveni, Anil wrote, “Dubbing wrap”, on his Instagram story.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, the film follows the story of subedaar Arjun Singh, who grapples with civilian life and societal dysfunction. Arjun shares a strained relationship with his daughter in the film.

Subedaar also stars Radhika Madan in a key role.

Shooting for Subedaar began in October 2024. Anil wrapped filming for the project in December last year.

Triveni has co-written the story of Subedaar with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The film will premiere on Prime Video. However, further details about the cast and storyline of Subedaar are yet to be announced.

Anil, 68, last appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. He essayed the role of Colonel Vikrant Kaul in the actioner.

Triveni, on the other hand, is known for films like Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa (2022).