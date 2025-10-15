New photos from the sets of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ show Aryan Khan in director’s chair

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The photos depict Aryan Khan engrossed in the shoot with his cast and crew.
The first photo depicts Aryan in a conversation with his father Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood star played himself in an extended cameo appearance on the show.
Emraan Hashmi plays himself in a quirky cameo in one of the episodes. He dons the role of an intimacy coordinator tasked with breaking the ice between Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) and Karishma Talvar (Sahher Bambba).
The Ba***ds of Bollywood also features special appearances by Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor.
Arshad Warsi took on the role of gangster Ghafoor in Aryan Khan’s series.
Internet influencer Orry, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor also make guest appearances in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.