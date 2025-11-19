‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner leads heist thriller on Prime Video; first-look photos out

Prime Video has unveiled the first-look photos of its upcoming heist thriller Steal, led by Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, alongside Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe.

The six-episode series will premiere on 21 January, 2026.

Steal follows Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary office worker whose routine day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is shattered when a gang of violent thieves storms in and forces her and her colleague Luke (Archie Madekwe) to carry out their demands.

Leading the investigation is DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), a recently relapsed gambling addict trying to keep his own troubles in check while trying to unravel the secret agendas driving the high-stakes crime.

The series is backed by executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, with Nuala O'Leary producing. Amazon MGM Studios produces alongside Drama Republic.

Turner, widely recognised for her breakout role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is also set to play Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Tomb Raider series. Production begins in January 2026, with a release date yet to be announced.

Off screen, Turner is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The actress, who ended things with Peregrine Pearson in September, reportedly went on a date with Martin recently.