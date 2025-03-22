MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Glimpses from the special screening of Grihostho

Sanjali Brahma Published 22.03.25, 08:15 AM
 Ritabhari Chakraborty

 Ritabhari Chakraborty Biswajit Kundu

The special screening of Mainak Bhaumik’s film, Grihostho, took place at Cinepolis, Acropolis Mall. The film’s cast features Ritabhari Chakraborty, Anusha Viswanathan, and Saurav Das, and the actors and director were present at the screening.

Ritabhari, known for her versatile roles, portrays the protagonist Aparna, who due to past traumas, becomes excessively protective of her child, leading her to self-medicate and take extreme measures when perceiving threats. Her paranoia intensifies when she witnesses a murder through a CCTV camera, setting off a chain of events that drives the film’s psychological tension.

As the plot unfolds, Aparna’s mental state deteriorates, raising questions about what is real and what is a product of her paranoia. The film delves into her psychological struggles while also portraying the impact of her fears on her family dynamics.

Set in London, Grihostho presents a domestic thriller where the home, usually considered a place of safety, becomes the centre of fear and uncertainty. Through Aparna’s journey, the film examines the fine line between vigilance and paranoia, as well as the effects of unresolved trauma on everyday life.

Ritabhari, who looked chic in a grey and black attire at the screening, said, “It is a complex character, but I always like to take up challenging roles or characters who are in a tough position. I think directors have started to trust me because I have been able to deliver what I have been given, and Mainak took such a shot as well, and I am very grateful for that. I have been wanting to work with him for a while. For that part of Aparna, I could tap into my history, my pain, to understand Aparna better. Another challenging role and an entire film on my shoulders and I am so proud of what we got and made together.”

Anusha channelled spring for her outfit in a peach off-shoulder dress and wore a pendant that her character Tiya wears in the film too. “It’s a psychological thriller and it was definitely new to me. It was a very interesting character for me and so was the shooting because Mainak explained to me that my character is seen from a different perspective throughout the film. So, he had asked me to present Tiya in a certain way."

