Hollywood star George Clooney says he is done with romantic movies

Hollywood superstar George Clooney, whose last romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" with Julia Roberts released in 2022, says he is done with the genre and doesn't see any point in competing with 25-year-old leading men.

The actor is currently portraying late American journalist Edward R Murrow in the Broadway adaptation of the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck", which he directed.

"Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore,” the actor told "60 Minutes".

Speaking about the Broadway production ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’, the Oscar winning actor said, "Look at this place. This is proper old Broadway. It is exciting to be here." “There is a million reasons why it is dumb to do.. You are coming out and saying 'Well, let's try to get an audience to take this ride with you back to 1954”, Clooney added.

When asked why he didn’t take up the lead role even though he directed the film, Clooney said, “Murrow had a gravitas to him that a 42 year old, I wasn’t able to pull off.” Murrow's role was played by David Strathairn in the film.

One of the most influential journalists in America, Murrow was radio and television news pioneer who gained prominence with his World War II radio broadcasts. His reports also led to the censure of Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.

