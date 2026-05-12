Gaurav Gera dismisses rumours of Ranveer Singh using multiple vanity vans on ‘Dhurandhar’ set

Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera has dismissed rumours alleging that Ranveer Singh demanded multiple vanity vans on the sets of filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

Calling Ranveer “super fun” and “wonderful”, Gera brushed aside the speculation during a conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan in one of her vlogs.

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During the interaction at Gera’s Mumbai home, the actor spoke about his acting journey, comedy career, his role in Dhurandhar, and his camaraderie with Ranveer.

Farah also brought up a behind-the-scenes moment involving Ranveer during a script-reading session. Recalling the incident, Gera said, “We were sitting for Dhurandhar’s reading, it went on for a long time. In the middle, Ranveer took a break to go to the loo. I had my beard at that time. He followed me and teased in that voice saying, ‘Chutki, washroom jaayegi?’ He is super fun, quite a brat. He is wonderful.”

Farah then jokingly referred to the reports around Ranveer’s alleged vanity van demands and remarked, “What a talent. 5 van aur dedo usko, Dhurandhar ke baad”.

Gera, however, immediately denied the rumours, saying, “I didn’t see these many vans.” Farah responded with a laugh, adding, “Give it to him if he wants it.”

Reports around Ranveer allegedly asking for three vanity vans during film shoots had surfaced last year, with some social media users citing Dhurandhar credits as evidence. The actor’s team had denied the claims at the time.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller duology starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative named Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates the mafia gangs of Lyari in Pakistan. The film franchise also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun.

In the film, Gaurav Gera plays another Indian spy who runs a doodh cola shop in Karachi.