‘Game of Thrones’ movie is officially titled ‘Aegon’s Conquest’, makers reveal at CinemaCon

The movie adaptation of Game of Thrones has been titled Aegon’s Conquest, Warner Bros. announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

As per Variety, the title will change in the coming months or years.

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The Game of Thrones epic was teased at the event as part of Warner Bros.’ ‘2027 and beyond’ slate.

The movie was announced last month and its plot was revealed at CinemaCon. “It will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R. R. Martin’s expansive A Song of Ice and Fire novels. The Targaryens are the dragon-riding, incest-loving rulers of Westeros in Martin’s books and HBO’s Game of Thrones universe, which includes the prequels ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’,” Variety reported.

George R.R. Martin explored the origins of Aegon I Targaryen in his book Fire and Blood, a sweeping account of the Targaryen dynasty’s turbulent rule. Aegon, often called “the Conqueror,” was the first to bring the fractured lands of Westeros under a single crown.

He famously created the Iron Throne by melting down the swords of those he defeated, ruling alongside his sister-queens, Visenya and Rhaenys. Following his reign, the Targaryen line continued to dominate the realm for generations, with several successors carrying his name.

Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is being developed by Beau Willimon, known for his work as showrunner on House of Cards and as a writer on Andor.

Meanwhile, the franchise continues to expand: House of the Dragon is set to return with its third season this summer, and HBO has already greenlit a second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.