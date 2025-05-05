‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iain Glen to star in Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’

Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is set to star in Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, the latter announced on Monday. The duo previously worked together in the BBC series Mrs Wilson.

Sharing a character poster of Iain Glen on Instagram Monday, Kher wrote, “CTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: I acted with Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones) in a #BBC three part series #MrsWilson. We became friends after the shoot. So when I was casting for Michael Simmons’s character in #TanviTheGreat, I sent the script to Iain, and he immediately agreed to play one of the most important characters in our film.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Glen is set to play Michael Simmons in the film.

“He brings with him not only the brilliance of his acting to the character but also the gravitas, warmth, and compassion so needed in the film. Thank you my friend for being part of this important Indian film for the world. Jai Ho,” Kher added.

Last month, Kher introduced Shubhangi Dutt, who is set to mark her big screen debut as protagonist Tanvi in the upcoming film.

In a note, Kher shared that finding someone to embody Tanvi’s innocence and charm was challenging. He spent six months searching for the right actress for the role.

The one-minute-21-second-long teaser of Tanvi The Great draws us into Tanvi’s world. She is a mysterious girl who stands out in her own remarkable way. From immersing herself in nature’s beauty to navigating tasks independently, every moment in the trailer reveals the extraordinary qualities she possesses.

The upcoming musical marks Anupam Kher’s return to the director’s chair 23 years after his directorial debut, Om Jai Jagadish.

Lyricist Kausar Munir has written the lyrics for the film’s songs, composed by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

Tanvi The Great is set to have its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Produced under the banner of Anupam Kher Studios, Tanvi The Great went on the floors on March 8. Its release date is yet to be announced.