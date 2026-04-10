‘Game of Thrones’ actor Michael Patrick dies at 35

Irish actor-writer Michael Patrick, who appeared in a season six episode of Game of Thrones, died on Wednesday at the age of 35, his wife Naomi Sheehan said.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sheehan said Patrick had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in February 2023. He was admitted to hospital 10 days ago and passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

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“Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease on February 1, 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends,” she said.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons — the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing. There is currently no cure for most forms of MND, although new treatments are under development.

It is not known which specific type of MND Patrick had. In his final social media post on February 6, he revealed that a neurologist had told him he had a year to live.

Paying tribute, Sheehan wrote, “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him — not just in the past few years during his illness, but throughout his life. He lived as full a life as any human can — full of joy, spirit and infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger-haired man.”

Patrick also co-wrote the BBC series My Left Nut, based on his teenage experiences. His other acting credits include This Town, The Spectacular and Blasts From the Past.

Patrick got engaged to Sheehan in June 2022, and the couple married in September 2023, just months after his diagnosis.