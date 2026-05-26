BTS returns to American Music Awards stage after four years, bags artist of the year trophy

K-pop band BTS returned to the American Music Awards stage after four years, making a special appearance at the 2026 ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The seven-member group opened the Memorial Day awards show on Monday with a pre-taped performance of Hooligan from their concert held a night earlier as part of their ongoing Arirang World Tour.

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Nearly 90 minutes later, the group appeared live on stage before cheering fans in what marked their first appearance at an awards show in four years.

“All of us are so happy to back together at the AMAs again,” RM said onstage.

BTS also presented the award for best female R&B artist to SZA, who expressed excitement over meeting the K-pop stars.

The group was nominated in three categories — artist of the year, song of the summer and best male K-pop artist. BTS won artist of the year and song of the summer for Swim, taking the stage twice more during the ceremony.

The group was already in Las Vegas for a sold-out run of concerts at Allegiant Stadium as part of the Arirang World Tour. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed in the city on May 23 and 24 and are scheduled to return for additional shows on May 27 and 28.

As part of the BTS The City activation during the Memorial Day weekend, fireworks were held at the MGM Grand on Saturday night. The Las Vegas Strip also turned red at 11 pm local time under a partnership with Visit Las Vegas, with marquees displaying the message “Las Vegas Welcomes BTS”. The nearby Sphere also featured Arirang on its display rotation.

BTS is set to continue the Arirang World Tour through the year. In July, the group will join Madonna and Shakira for the halftime show of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. The event will mark the first halftime show in Fifa World Cup Final history.

The American Music Awards were created by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Penske Media Corporation in a joint venture with Eldridge.