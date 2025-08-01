‘Game of Thrones’ actor Alfie Allen joins ‘3 Body Problem’ Season 2 as production begins in Budapest

Netflix’s sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem has roped in Game of Thrones (GOT) actor Alfie Allen in a recurring role for the second season, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The series helmed by GOT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss alongside Alexander Woo has begun production in Budapest, Hungary.

Joining Allen in the new season are David Yip of The Chinese Detective fame and Jordan Sunshine (Wonder Pets). Claudia Doumit and Ellie De Lange had earlier been announced as new cast members.

An adaptation of Chinese author Cixin Liu’s celebrated trilogy, 3 Body Problem debuted last year, topping Netflix’s global chart for several weeks. The show has since been renewed for two more seasons, which will conclude the saga.

The returning cast includes Jess Hong as Jin, Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Eiza González as Auggie, Jovan Adepo as Saul, Saamer Usmani as Raj, Liam Cunningham as Wade, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana, Sea Shimooka as Sophon and Josh Brener as Kent

Season 2’s official logline reads: “As the alien invasion nears, humanity prepares — on Earth and elsewhere”.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed Game of Thrones’ Emmy-winning Battle of the Bastards episode, returns to collaborate with Benioff and Weiss as executive producer and director. Jeremy Podeswa, another director from GOT, who also worked on Season 1 of 3 Body Problem, is back in the director’s chair as well.

Allen, best known for his turn as Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, has since appeared in John Wick, Jojo Rabbit, and the Dutch crime drama Safe Harbor.