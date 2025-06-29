SJ Suryah set to return to director’s chair after a decade with ‘Killer’

SJ Suryah is set to don the director’s hat for the upcoming Tamil film Killer, almost 10 years after his last directorial venture, the 2015 musical thriller Isai.

Referring to the upcoming film as his ‘dream project’, Suryah wrote on Instagram, “Hi folks, Your director SJ Suryah is back with His dream project titled, Yah U know it #Killer. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @sreegokulammoviesofficial Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always. Love you all.”

According to media reports, Killer is an actioner and will hit theatres next year.

Suryah, 56, made his directorial debut with Vaalee in 1999. His other notable films include Kushi (2000), New (2004), Anbe Aaruyire (2005) and Isai (2015). His last directorial project, Isai, stars Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman in key roles.

Suryah made his acting debut with New and went on to act in films like Kalvanin Kadhali (2006), Thirumagan (2007), Vyabari (2007), Spyder (2017), Mersal (2017), Maanaadu (2021), Don (2022), Mark Antony (2023), Indian 2 (2024), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), and Game Changer (2025).

Suryah last appeared in S. U. Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part – 2. His upcoming projects include Sardar 2, Love Insurance Kompany and Indian 3.