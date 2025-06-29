MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 June 2025

SJ Suryah set to return to director’s chair after a decade with ‘Killer’

The 56-year-old actor's last directorial venture was the 2015 Tamil musical thriller ‘Isai’, starring Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 02:25 PM
SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah Instagram

SJ Suryah is set to don the director’s hat for the upcoming Tamil film Killer, almost 10 years after his last directorial venture, the 2015 musical thriller Isai.

Referring to the upcoming film as his ‘dream project’, Suryah wrote on Instagram, “Hi folks, Your director SJ Suryah is back with His dream project titled, Yah U know it #Killer. Feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @sreegokulammoviesofficial Gokulam Gopalan sir. Need your love and support as always. Love you all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, Killer is an actioner and will hit theatres next year.

Suryah, 56, made his directorial debut with Vaalee in 1999. His other notable films include Kushi (2000), New (2004), Anbe Aaruyire (2005) and Isai (2015). His last directorial project, Isai, stars Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman in key roles.

Suryah made his acting debut with New and went on to act in films like Kalvanin Kadhali (2006), Thirumagan (2007), Vyabari (2007), Spyder (2017), Mersal (2017), Maanaadu (2021), Don (2022), Mark Antony (2023), Indian 2 (2024), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), and Game Changer (2025).

Suryah last appeared in S. U. Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part – 2. His upcoming projects include Sardar 2, Love Insurance Kompany and Indian 3.

RELATED TOPICS

SJ Suryah Killer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'We stand beside her': NCW member claims police failed to provide survivor's location

During her visit to the South Kolkata Law college, Archana Majumdar was seen having a verbal exchange with the police officers present
People during the annual 'Rath Yatra' festival celebration, in Puri, Odisha, Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The negligence and mismanagement that led to Puri stampede are inexcusable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT