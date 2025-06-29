Suriya flaunts his bod while Jyotika takes selfies during vacay in Seychelles

Star couple Jyotika and Suriya enjoyed a helicopter ride in Seychelles, shows a video Jyotika shared from their recent trip to the East African country.

The video also shows them posing on picturesque beaches and enjoying delicious meals. Suriya and Jyotika visited the local market, sipped coconut water and relaxed by the pool during their vacation.

“Another day for you and me in paradise,” wrote Jyotika alongside the video on Instagram on Saturday.

Jyotika and Suriya had tied the knot in 2006 after several years of dating. They have two children together — a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev.

Jyotika took a sabbatical from the film industry following her marriage and made a comeback nearly nine years later with Rosshan Andrrews’s 2015 Tamil-language comedy drama film 36 Vayadhinile.

While Suriya recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, Jyotika was last seen in the 2025 Netflix crime drama series Dabba Cartel.

Suriya, 49, will next appear in RJ Balaji's Karuppu. He also has Venky Atluri's yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline.

Jyotika, 46, is currently working on Excel Entertainment’s new untitled project, set to hit Prime Video next year.