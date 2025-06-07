‘Freakier Friday’ trailer: It’s a quadruple swap this time in Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s sequel movie

It’s a quadruple swap this time in the trailer of Freakier Friday, a sequel to the 2003 hit comedy, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

Packed with the original film’s humour and fun, the two-minute-11-second-long trailer shows Lindsay Lohan’s Anna, now a mother of a teenage daughter named Harper (Julia Butters), preparing for her second wedding. She is set to marry Eric, a British restaurateur played by Manny Jacinto, who has a daughter named Lily (Sophia Hammons).

However, Lily and Anna don’t get along. Anna thinks of her soon-to-be daughter-in-law as “a little demon thing with an obnoxious accent”. Anna’s mother Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), with whom she swapped bodies 22 years ago in the original movie, is as sharp and hilarious as ever.

Everything changes for the two families when an encounter with a fortune teller leads to a new generational body swap. While Anna swaps bodies with her daughter Harper, Tess swaps bodies with her soon-to-be granddaughter-in-law Lily. The four-way switch creates a mix of chaos and energy that tests the bond between the family members.

Besides Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are returning to the cast.

The Acolyte star Manny Jacinto, Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters are among the new cast members in this instalment.

Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra has directed the Freaky Friday sequel. Andrew Gunn, who produced the first movie, is producing the sequel alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr. The sequel is adapted from a script by Dollface creator Jordan Weiss.

Freakier Friday is set to hit theatres this year on August 8.