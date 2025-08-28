In Pictures: Francis Ford Coppola, Cate Blanchett attend Venice Film Festival opening ceremony

Francis Ford Coppola, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton were among the Hollywood A-listers who attended the opening ceremony of the 82nd edition of the Venice International Film Festival on the picturesque island of Lido on August 27. Here’s a look.

1 5 Instagram/@labiennale

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Cate Blanchett turned heads in a custom black Armani Privé gown, which she had worn previously at the SAG Awards in 2022.

2 5 Instagram/@labiennale

British actress Tilda Swinton walked the red carpet in a bespoke black-and-white Chanel outfit.

3 5 Instagram/@labiennale

Model-TV personality Heidi Klum was accompanied by her daughter Leni. While Klum looked gorgeous in an Intimissimi champagne dress, Leni donned a black, corset-fit, floor-grazing gown.

4 5 Instagram/@labiennale

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola honoured German filmmaker Werner Herzog with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival opening ceremony. The event marks Coppola’s first public appearance since he underwent a heart procedure in Rome earlier in the month.

5 5 Instagram/@labiennale

Brazilian actress-writer Fernanda Torres grabbed eyeballs in a custom sequinned Armani Privé gown.

The 2025 edition of the Venice Film Festival will run till September 6 with 21 highly-anticipated films vying for the esteemed Golden Lion award.