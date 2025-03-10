Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson calls his debut India concert ‘mind-blowing’

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson described his debut concert in India as “mind-blowing”. The 33-year-old singer performed at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival in Mumbai on Sunday.

"India, I had no idea what to expect, but you turned up in full force. From Doncaster to Mumbai. F**** mind-blowing. Thank you," Tomlinson wrote on X on Sunday, thanking fans for their love and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course saw Tomlinson performing songs from his One Direction days like Where Do Broken Hearts Go and Night Changes, alongside his solo hits such as Written All Over Your Face, Out of System, Saturdays, Back To You Now, and We Made It.

Tomlinson announced his debut gig in India way back in January. "India is going to be special. It’s somewhere I’ve dreamt of playing for a long time," he wrote in a post on X.

Popular British boy band One Direction, formed in 2010, comprised Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne, alongside Tomlinson. The members went on an indefinite hiatus as a group in March 2016 to focus on their individual careers.

Tomlinson released his debut studio album, Walls, on January 31, 2020. The album debuted at number four on the UK Albums Chart and number nine on the Billboard 200. His second studio album, Faith in the Future, was released on November 11, 2022. The album featuring three singles — Bigger Than Me, Out of My System and Silver Tongues — debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and peaked at number five on the Billboard 200.

Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2025 featured Shawn Mendes, guitarist-songwriter Cory Wong, indie rock band Glass Animals and German DJ-producer Zedd.

Day 2 of the festival saw performances by singer Lisa Mishra, singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle, sitar player Niladri Kumar, rapper duo Raftaar and KRSNA, rapper-singer Hanumankind, rock band Nothing But Thieves and DJ John Summit.

The third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025 is promoted and co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, along with global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.