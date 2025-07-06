Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina to make his acting debut with a Tamil film

Former Indian batsman and Chennai Super Kings’ Chinna Thala Suresh Raina is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film directed by Logan, the makers announced on Saturday.

Tentatively titled as DKS Production No. 1, the film is labelled as a massy sports drama and will be backed by Saravana Kumar under the banner of Dream Knight Stories (DKS).

Welcoming Raina as the first cast member on board, the makers wrote, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished guests including esteemed celebrities, members of the press and media, devoted fans, cherished friends, respected family members, and well wishers whose presence and support made the launch event of Dream Knight Stories Production a resounding success. We are deeply honoured to welcome Chinna Thala Suresh Raina as the first cast member of our debut film, DKS Production No. 1. Your association with our journey is a matter of immense pride and joy.”

The statement further reads, “We also express our sincere appreciation to our sixer, Shivam Dube, for gracing the occasion. Your presence significantly elevated the spirit and stature of the celebration. To all our esteemed colleagues and friends from the Kollywood fraternity, we are truly grateful for your gracious presence. Your encouragement and support hold immense value for us.”

Sharing the announcement teaser of the upcoming film on X, Suresh Raina extended his gratitude to the filmmakers. The cricketer is currently vacationing in Amsterdam with his family.

“From cricket fields to Kollywood frames, bringing Chennai’s spirit with me.

Proud to join this new journey with @DKSoffl @kgfsportz,” the 38-year-old cricketer wrote.

Suresh Raina’s career in international cricket spanned from 2005 to 2018. He represented India in both ODIs and T20Is, with a brief Test series career from 2010 to 2015. Raina retired in 2022.