Folk singer Maithili Thakur meets BJP bigwigs, hints at contesting Bihar elections

Popular folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur recently met Bharatiya Janata Party election in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai in Bihar, sparking speculation that she may contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election on a BJP ticket from a constituency in Darbhanga.

Tawde shared photos with Thakur and Rai on X Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur neither confirmed nor denied the speculation. “I don't want to comment on this right now... I am standing strong to contribute whatever possible towards the country's development,” she said, adding that she has an emotional attachment to her “village constituency".

Maithili Thakur, 25, was born in Benipatti, Madhubani district, Bihar. She began her training in Maithili folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla when she was just four years old.

In 2011, Thakur appeared in Zee TV’s Little Champs. Four years later, she contested in Sony TV’s Indian Idol Junior. In 2017 she participated in Colors TV’s Rising Star Season 1, where she finished as the first runner up. Following her victory, her popularity on social media rose significantly. She was awarded the Lokmat Sur Jytosna National Music Award in 2021. Last year, Thakur was honoured with the Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural National Creators Award.

Currently, Thakur runs a YouTube channel where she sings famous Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas along with her two younger brothers Rishav and Ayachi. Thakur has over 5.12 million subscribers on YouTube.

The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting on November 14.