Coachella to The Tonight Show: Five times Diljit Dosanjh embraced his Punjabi roots before Met Gala 2025

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh showcased his Punjabi roots in an ivory-and-gold Prabal Gurung ensemble — a Maharaja suit, layered with a cape featuring words in the Gurmukhi script — as he made his Met Gala debut on May 5 (ET) in New York City. This is not the first time Diljit has celebrated his Punjabi identity. Here’s a look at a few other instances when the artiste wholeheartedly championed his Punjabi heritage.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, 2023

In April 2023, Diljit Dosanjh created history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Diljit wore a striking black ensemble complemented by his turban at the prestigious music festival, where he performed several hit songs including the 2014 chart-topper Patiala Peg.

The Tonight Show, 2024

In June last year, Dosanjh attended the American late-night show, The Tonight Show hosted by actor-comedian Jimmy Fallon. The first Indian artiste to feature on the show, Diljit performed many hit songs like GOAT and Born to Shine and even taught Fallon a few Punjabi phrases while showing off his bhangra moves. At the show, the 41-year-old singer sported a white kurta and tehmat with a white pagri and black vest.

The Dil-Luminati tour, 2024

Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati tour with a sold-out show at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. He performed in traditional Punjabi attire, comprising a kurta, tehmat, and turban. The global tour spanned North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, with stops at major venues like London’s O2 Arena, before concluding with an India leg from October to December 2024.

Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert, 2024

Dosanjh made a memorable appearance during Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert in March last year, where he performed his 2021 hit song Lover. Sheeran surprised the crowd by joining in the chorus, singing in Punjabi for the first time. Dosanjh’s fusion outfit comprised a white jacket, paired with a white t-shirt, trousers and a turban. A set of short white gloves rounded off Dosanjh’s look.

Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper Saweetie perform in Los Angeles, 2024

In July last year, Dosanjh performed with American rapper Saweetie in Los Angeles. During the live show, Saweetie even said "Sat Sri Akal" in Punjabi. Dosanjh looked dapper in an all-black ensemble complemented by a black turban.

Diljit Dosanjh and Will Smith dance to the beats of bhangra, 2025

Recently, Dosanjh grooved to the bhangra beats of his song Case with Hollywood star Will Smith. While Dosanjh sported a white kurta-pyjama and red turban, Will went for a blue co-ord set.