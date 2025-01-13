Lohri 2025: Five Bollywood songs to add to your playlist to celebrate the harvest season

The festival of Lohri, celebrated in Punjab to mark the beginning of the new harvest season, is incomplete without lively dance tracks that bring out the joyous spirit of the occasion. Here are five songs from Bollywood films to add to your playlist for Lohri celebrations this year.

Lodi from Veer-Zaara

ADVERTISEMENT

No Lohri playlist is complete without the iconic Veer-Zaara track Lodi featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Set in a village in Punjab, the song composed by late Madan Mohan is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan and Gurdas Mann. Javed Akhtar has penned the lyrics for the song, which captures the upbeat and infectious energy of the festival. The banter between Amitabh and Hema’s characters and the energetic dance moves by Shah Rukh and Preity around a bonfire make Lodi a memorable chartbuster.

Charha De Rang from Yamla Pagla Deewana

In their 2011 film Yamla Pagla Deewana, the Deol trio — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra — won hearts with their Lohri number Charha De Rang set in Punjab. The song perfectly captures the love Bobby Deol’s character Gajodhar Singh feels for his girlfriend, played by Kulraj Randhawa, with whom he tries to reunite. Penned by Rahul B. Seth and Nouman Javaid, the song is sung by Ali Pervez Mehdi, Shweta Pandit, Mahalaxmi Iyer and Rahul B.Seth.

Laal Ghaghra from Good Newwz

While Vicky Kaushal’s smooth moves in the Tauba Tauba song from Bad Newz was a winner last year, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Ghaghra track from its prequel Good Newwz stole the spotlight back in 2019. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara, Laal Ghaghra celebrates a baby’s first Lohri. Besides welcoming the new season, the song and dance sequence also becomes a reason for the married couple, played by Akshay and Kareena, to have fun with each other following their struggles to conceive a baby.

Tu Kamaal Di from Son of Sardaar

Also set in Punjab, Tu Kamaal Di from Ashwni Dhir’s 2012 film Son of Sardaar, is a high-energy track which showcases the flirtatious exchanges between Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha’s characters. While Ajay’s Jassi Randhawa goes to great lengths to impress Sonakshi’s Sukhmit Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt’s Billu darts angry looks at him as their family rivalries prevail. Sung by Vineet Singh and Mamta Sharma, the song is penned by Manoj Yadav.

Chappa Chappa from Maachis

Perhaps one of the most heartwarming titles on this list is Hariharan and Suresh Wadkar’s collaboration on the Maachis track Chappa Chappa, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar. Set in mid-to-late 1980s in Punjab when the state was marked by a violent insurgency following the Sikh massacre and the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, this Maachis song serves as a respite for the militants stationed in the Himalayas who yearn for their loved ones back in their homeland.