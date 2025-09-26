Corset dresses to vibrant co-ords: Celeb-inspired Durga Puja fits that go beyond the red-white aesthetic

Dazzle without compromising on comfort this Durga Puja. Experiment with corset-fit dresses, organza saris and sequined co-ords, taking cues from celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Here's a closer look at fits that go beyond the red-and-white (laal-shada) aesthetic.

Ethnic dresses: Your way to the best of both worlds

Not your regular dress. Not a lehenga either. Think of it as the best of both worlds — an ethnic fusion that’s fuss-free, chic, and fully in tune with the festive vibe. Take cues from Khushi Kapoor to style a corset-fit ethnic dress — corsets are the trend right now. Or get inspired by Kareena Kapoor and twirl in a thigh-high slit dress.

Styling tip: If your outfit is heavily embroidered, skip the necklace and let a pair of dramatic danglers do the talking.

Style your hair anyway you want — a messy bun, a sleek ponytail, or let it flow freely.

Complete the look with slip-ons or stilettos — whatever aligns with your mood, vibe and aesthetic.

Saris: Pink is the new black and black is the new pink

While pink has always been a festive colour, black has often been stigmatised. But, isn't fashion always about breaking barriers? Drape a solid black sari with a sequined blouse like Triptii Dimri. Or flip the script on pink being too hackneyed and too loud. Go all out and channel your inner desi barbie in a vibrant pink sari and a matching blouse. For inspiration, turn to Priyanka Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Styling tips: Pearl accessories can instantly elevate the look. If you wish to draw attention to your blouse’s flattering neckline, ditch every neckpiece you have in your wardrobe. Instead, accessorise with danglers.

Style your hair into soft curls or a high bun, with loose strands framing your face.

While stilettos and wedges always make for an elegant choice, you may choose to ace the cool-and-comfy look with sneakers.

Anarkalis: Soft glam and the metallic bling

Anarkalis are a perfect choice for twirling under a canopy of festive lights. Opt for pastels, like Karisma Kapoor, or metallic ensembles, like Rashmika Mandanna. Experiment with dupatta draping. Pin it on the shoulders and let it flow freely or pleat it and secure it at the waist with a belt.

Styling tips: Accessorise with a statement neckpiece to add a touch of royalty. A sleek bun, a fuss-free braid or natural waves are sure to complement the ensemble. Pair with heels to add grace (and save yourself from tripping over that floor-sweeping hem).

Reimagining OG co-ords and kurta-salwar sets: Sequins to bold prints

Bored of the same old co-ords and kurta-salwar sets. Give the OG ensembles a festive twist — sparkle in sequins like Kriti Sanon or flaunt bold prints like Raveena Tandon. Experiment with corset-fit tops or breezy kaftans, pairing them with shararas or dhoti pants.

Styling tips: From hoops to studs, choose any jewellery that complements the outfit. Juttis or heels can be a suitable choice for footwear. Keep your makeup nude and minimal to create a balanced look.

Ashtami anjali elegance: Paint the town white-and-golden

Twirl in a white-and-golden lehenga like Janhvi Kapoor or drape a white sari over a golden embroidered blouse, taking cues from Sanya Malhotra. The perfect pick for Ashtami’s anjali, the outfit is sure to turn heads.

Styling tips: Accessorise the look with danglers, bangles and a bindi. Slay in heels or juttis. Braid your hair or gather it into a neat bun, adorned with a white gajra.